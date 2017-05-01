Supervalu (SVU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.16

Headlines about Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supervalu earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 236,981 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Supervalu has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Supervalu had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The firm earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supervalu will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Supervalu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

About Supervalu

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

