Superior Industries International (SUP) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Industries International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 281,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

