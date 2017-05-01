Superior Energy Services (SPN) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.36

Media stories about Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superior Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 12.01 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company earned $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPN shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, insider David D. Dunlap purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,854.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

