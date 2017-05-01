Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Insider David D. Dunlap Purchases 45,000 Shares

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) insider David D. Dunlap acquired 45,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $551,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 530,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,854.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded down 2.81% on Monday, hitting $11.74. 3,464,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.74) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPN shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,033,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,993,000 after buying an additional 204,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,575,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,607,000 after buying an additional 3,583,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

