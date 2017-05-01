SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks comprises about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) opened at 56.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STI. Wedbush raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rafferty Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 757 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $45,291.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

