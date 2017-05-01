SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Major Regional Banks industry in the last six months. The company’s first-quarter 2017 earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate, primarily driven by an improvement in revenues. However, higher provisions and expenses acted as headwinds. The company is well positioned to benefit from the efforts being undertaken to enhance revenues and improve efficiency. Also, following the interest rate hikes, margin pressure seems to be easing for the company. Nevertheless, the company’s significant exposure to commercial and residential loan portfolios remains a major concern. Also, various financial regulations are likely to hurt its financials, going forward.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STI. Bank of America Corp reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Rafferty Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.03.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 56.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,338,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $45,291.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Conning Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 63.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

