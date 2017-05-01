SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 77.37 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 189,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph B. Donahue sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $511,511.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,998.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $11,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,530.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

