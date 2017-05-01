Sunoco LP (SUN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

“art of the deal.”Faisel referenced a deal Sunoco struck with the convenience store chain Seven-11 in which Sunoco agreed to sell 1,110 of its retail stores. In fact, the analyst believes that Sunoco’s management is the “best deal team in the game.”According to Faisel, Sunoco’s management team has proven to be among the best in its space in terms of deal execution. Prior to the deal with Seven-11, Sunoco was not only “significantly” overlevered but unable to cover its distributions and “headed for capitulation.””With this sale, that narrative appears to have changed dramatically,” the analyst wrote.Why Just A Neutral Rating?The analyst reiterated that while the asset sale is a “game changing” move, it doesn’t fully erase the case against owning the stock. Specifically, the company’s management didn’t provide answers to key questions around the deal, including the tax implications of the transaction and plans to address an apparent hole in coverage.Faisel also argued that similar “aggressive deal making” in the past is responsible for Sunoco’s unit prices to tumble for a multi-year high of $37.25 to a low of $21.01 before the Seven-11 deal prompted a sharp rebound.”As we ponder all the qualitative and quantitative analysis we have done to date on SUN, we have decided that the most practical advice we can give investors who choose to invest in SUN is to follow the smart money,” the analyst concluded. “The smartest money here is inside money. If SUN’s GP required a 10 percent yield on preferred securities, which are senior to SUN LP units. We would not recommend investors bid the LP units above a 10 percent yield.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays PLC upgraded Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Vetr cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 30.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $36.52. The stock’s market cap is $3.49 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 297.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

