Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (SNDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundance Energy Australia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) opened at 7.7065 on Wednesday. Sundance Energy Australia has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The firm’s market cap is $96.16 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy Australia stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,550,579 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 328.49% of Sundance Energy Australia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

