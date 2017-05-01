Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.73.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) traded up 0.26% on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,733 shares. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion and a PE ratio of 46.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Stephen David Lile Reynish sold 76,667 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.13, for a total transaction of C$3,229,980.71. Also, insider Steven Walter Williams sold 24,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.07, for a total transaction of C$985,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,761.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

