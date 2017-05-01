Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by CGOV Asset Management

CGOV Asset Management increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 316,528 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 7.7% of CGOV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CGOV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Suncor Energy worth $222,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.0% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 115,592 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $644,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) traded down 0.335% on Monday, reaching $31.255. 337,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.694 and a beta of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2371 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by CGOV Asset Management” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/suncor-energy-inc-su-is-cgov-asset-managements-3rd-largest-position-updated.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Simmons reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.75 to $31.28 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

