Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.73.

Shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,733 shares. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In other news, Director Dominic D’alessandro bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,245,000.00. Also, insider Steven Walter Williams sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.07, for a total value of C$985,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 230,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,761 in the last three months.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

