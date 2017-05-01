Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Taking into account Suncor’s operational and cost issues, we are recalibrating our investment thesis on the energy explorer to 'Sell'. Our pessimistic outlook on Canada’s biggest energy firm is fueled by the ongoing operational challenges at its Syncrude oil sands project, which accounts for more than 15% of Suncor's total output. The unit's poor operating history and frequent unplanned outages have left investors disappointed, along with the cost overrun at Fort Hills. Moreover, Suncor Energy’s major focus is on the production of crude from the Alberta oil sands. This is a high-risk strategy considering the extra costs associated with the extraction of oil from the oil sands compared to production from conventional oil wells. Considering these headwinds, we expect Suncor to perform below the industry, which gives investors little reason to hold the stock.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Simmons lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.75 to $31.28 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) opened at 31.36 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2371 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 477.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

