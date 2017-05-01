Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Summit Hotel Properties has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.31 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.58 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) traded up 1.94% on Monday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 824,377 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 82 hotels with over 11,095 guestrooms located in 23 states.

