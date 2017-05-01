Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 514,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 41,463 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,075,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 541,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 179.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) opened at 16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 38.34% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 82 hotels with over 11,095 guestrooms located in 23 states.

