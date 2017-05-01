Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect Summer Infant to post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) traded up 2.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,050 shares. Summer Infant, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s market cap is $35.16 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 22,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $40,749.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin L. Marino bought 41,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $77,243.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,648 shares in the company, valued at $311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 151,753 shares of company stock worth $280,890 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Summer Infant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products.

