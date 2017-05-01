Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $97,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,935,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 898,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 2.295% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.305. 19,349,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.089 and a beta of 1.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Pacific Crest reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $307,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,740. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

