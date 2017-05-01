Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 158.2% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,606,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,902,000 after buying an additional 2,209,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 591,135 shares. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-increases-position-in-ares-capital-co-arcc.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.