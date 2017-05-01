Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $9.889 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded up 0.61% during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. 1,757,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $629.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,176.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $5,557.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,706. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

