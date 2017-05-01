Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $11.76 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3,816.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,945,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.9% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 107,360 shares during the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,120,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,548,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) traded down 0.500% on Monday, hitting $32.835. 1,867,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.272 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 131.22%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

