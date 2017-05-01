Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosts Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.20% of Fortinet worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 613,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 199,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 0.1279% on Monday, reaching $39.0499. 1,406,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.7822 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Vetr upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In related news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $303,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

