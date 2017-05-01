Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (QLYS) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 38.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

