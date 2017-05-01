AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 109,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 517,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $440.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc-scmp-stake-cut-by-aqr-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. WallachBeth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.