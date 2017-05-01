FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Insider Sells $142,830.00 in Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) insider Stuart I. Oran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,104 shares in the company, valued at $481,051.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) opened at 47.25 on Monday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCB. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

