Stryker’s (SYK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $122.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $134.50 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Stryker from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.15.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 136.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. Stryker has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post $6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

