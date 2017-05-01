Stryker (SYK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stryker earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 136.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $136.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post $6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

