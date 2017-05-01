Stryker Co. (SYK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Tsai now expects that the medical technology company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,061 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $136.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,011.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

