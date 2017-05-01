Strs Ohio Sells 8,766 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,760 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,383,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $693,948,000 after buying an additional 8,126,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,007,000. Highfields Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,215,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,149,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $792,802,000 after buying an additional 2,860,888 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,356,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.48% during trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,400 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Strs Ohio Sells 8,766 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/strs-ohio-sells-8766-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $137,977.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $547,278.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $981,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.