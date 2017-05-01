Strs Ohio Sells 759 Shares of Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Priceline Group worth $88,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priceline Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Priceline Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1872.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,025 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,773.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,602.85. Priceline Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1,148.06 and a 52-week high of $1,874.49. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.73 earnings per share. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strs Ohio Sells 759 Shares of Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/strs-ohio-sells-759-shares-of-priceline-group-inc-pcln.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr downgraded Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,792.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price objective on Priceline Group from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Miller Tabak started coverage on Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Priceline Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,836.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Priceline Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priceline Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.