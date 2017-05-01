Strs Ohio Sells 15,554 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 18.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 72.9% in the first quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,324 shares. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $97.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Instinet upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 139,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $12,442,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,388,433.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,598 shares of company stock worth $424,590,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

