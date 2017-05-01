Strs Ohio Has $19.538 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,048 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 2.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/strs-ohio-has-19-538-million-stake-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.