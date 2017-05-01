Strs Ohio Acquires 63,800 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.44% of U.S. Silica Holdings worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 4.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) traded down 3.2564% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.1486. 1,192,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company’s market cap is $3.26 billion.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. U.S. Silica Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “focus list” rating on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $29,310.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,800.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at $867,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

