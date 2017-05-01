Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.04

Press coverage about Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security Corp. earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) opened at 32.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.56. Strattec Security Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00.

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Strattec Security Corp. had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corp. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strattec Security Corp.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

