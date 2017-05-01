Stonegate Bank (SGBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ:SGBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million.

Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ:SGBK) traded down 1.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 154,605 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $647.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.45. Stonegate Bank has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stonegate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,494,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stonegate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stonegate Bank by 20.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,654,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stonegate Bank by 212.4% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 84,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stonegate Bank by 19.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 120,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/stonegate-bank-sgbk-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Stonegate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group cut Stonegate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stonegate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stonegate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Stonegate Bank

Stonegate Bank (the Bank) is a state chartered commercial bank in the State of Florida. The Bank provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers from its branch locations in Southeast and West Florida. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking and wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stonegate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stonegate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.