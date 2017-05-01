Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Acquires 2 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNB Financial purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 68.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 241,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 97,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.
MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.
In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $206,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.
