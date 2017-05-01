Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,901 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 333% compared to the average volume of 2,054 call options.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 60.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,059,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

