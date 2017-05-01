Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Gap (GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) opened at 26.20 on Monday. Gap has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Gap had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Gap’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other news, insider Andi Owen sold 38,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $917,523.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,778 shares in the company, valued at $737,748.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $12,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,867,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,968,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gap by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,249,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,144,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Gap by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,834,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,279,000 after buying an additional 130,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gap by 16,151.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,798,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,469,000 after buying an additional 3,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,519,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gap by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,283,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Vetr cut shares of Gap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.42 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Gap (GPS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-gap-gps-updated.html.

Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.