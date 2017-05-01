Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan, which allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at 80.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $92.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business earned $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post $7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9698 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

