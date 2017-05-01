EVINE Live (EVLV) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan, which allows the company to buyback $4.9 million in shares on Tuesday, January 31st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 52% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of EVINE Live in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of EVINE Live in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) opened at 1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock’s market cap is $85.25 million. EVINE Live has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business earned $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVINE Live will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Guillaume Sabatier sold 28,713 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $37,326.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,394 shares in the company, valued at $329,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 4,400,000 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $4,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

