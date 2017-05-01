Proto Labs (PRLB) to Repurchase $50 million in Shares

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $50 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, February 9th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.71. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $48,944.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $968,496.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Proto Labs (PRLB) to Repurchase $50 million in Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/stock-buyback-plan-declared-by-proto-labs-prlb-board-of-directors-updated.html.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.