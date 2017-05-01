Share Buyback Program Initiated by Alico (ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $5 million in shares on Friday, March 10th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) opened at 29.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.26. Alico has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/stock-buyback-plan-authorized-by-alico-alco-board-of-directors-updated.html.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.