Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a report published on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 112,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.05. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.47 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $26,619.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $566,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 12.5% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

