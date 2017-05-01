Stifel Nicolaus Raises Watsco Inc (WSO) Price Target to $163.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 138.80 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $127.66 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm earned $872.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.45 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

In other Watsco news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $595,876,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,454,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 151.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $13,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $12,018,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $10,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

