Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Price Target to $97.00

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 173,492 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $416,804.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $44,291.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,743 shares of company stock worth $25,995,942. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 225.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 638,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 99,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

