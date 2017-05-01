Stifel Nicolaus Boosts 3M Co (MMM) Price Target to $202.00

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.84.

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.65% on Wednesday, reaching $194.56. 656,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $197.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. The firm earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/stifel-nicolaus-boosts-3m-co-mmm-price-target-to-202-00.html.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $523,623.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock worth $11,866,885. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 167.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,228,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,479,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 16,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.