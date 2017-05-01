Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) a $7.00 Price Target

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) has been given a $7.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 107.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloud Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) traded up 6.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,775 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. The company earned $195.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

