Steven R. Larochelle Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Steven R. Larochelle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $400.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.76%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

