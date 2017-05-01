Steven Madden (SHOO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 38.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.52 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,010,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $94,429.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,551 shares in the company, valued at $944,722.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,502,959. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

