Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) PT Raised to $44.00

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 98,099 shares of the company were exchanged. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business earned $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.52 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $398,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,721.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,010,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,959 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

