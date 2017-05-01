Sterling Bancorp’s (STL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

STL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm earned $121.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $34,957.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Peoples sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $265,434.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,892 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 237.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 871,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 613,710 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 304.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 185,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 139,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 594,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

